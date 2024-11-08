Glorious Illuminations: Dilli Deepotsav Lights up Yamuna

In anticipation of Dev Deepawali, Guru Purab, and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, more than 3.5 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate Vasudev Ghat, situated on the Yamuna riverbanks next week. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, will grace the occasion, participating in the Yamuna Aarti.

The newly redeveloped Vasudev Ghat, located near Kashmere Gate ISBT, will feature a drone and laser show during the celebrations. Additionally, a grand Ram Darbar will be set up in the 'Baradari' at the site, promising to be a spectacular sight for the attendees.

The event underscores the Delhi administration's focus on connecting the city's residents to the Yamuna river and its rejuvenation, with Dilli Deepotsav serving as a merging point for spirituality and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)