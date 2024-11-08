Left Menu

Glorious Illuminations: Dilli Deepotsav Lights up Yamuna

Over 3.5 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at Vasudev Ghat along the Yamuna river to celebrate Dev Deepawali, Guru Purab, and Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. Expected highlights include a drone and laser show, Yamuna Aarti by Delhi's L-G, and a grand Ram Darbar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Dev Deepawali, Guru Purab, and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, more than 3.5 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate Vasudev Ghat, situated on the Yamuna riverbanks next week. The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, will grace the occasion, participating in the Yamuna Aarti.

The newly redeveloped Vasudev Ghat, located near Kashmere Gate ISBT, will feature a drone and laser show during the celebrations. Additionally, a grand Ram Darbar will be set up in the 'Baradari' at the site, promising to be a spectacular sight for the attendees.

The event underscores the Delhi administration's focus on connecting the city's residents to the Yamuna river and its rejuvenation, with Dilli Deepotsav serving as a merging point for spirituality and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

