Hema Malini Celebrates Cultural Heritage at ISKCON Rath Yatra and Braj Raj Utsav

Hema Malini, renowned actor and BJP MP, joined the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Mathura on Friday, engaging with the media to express her appreciation for the event. 'Krishna bhakts have taken out this Rath Yatra,' she noted, highlighting the participation of devotees from around the globe. 'I pray for healthy and prosperous lives for everyone,' she added.

In addition to her involvement in the Rath Yatra, Malini shared her perspectives on the Braj Raj Utsav's impressive growth. This annual 10-day cultural festival in Uttar Pradesh has become a significant celebration, showcasing the region's art, spirituality, and craftsmanship through vibrant performances and exhibitions. Reflecting on the festival, she remarked, 'It's the third day of the Braj Raj Utsav, with numerous stalls set up for enjoyment. We've scheduled several prominent celebrities for upcoming events.' Malini voiced her enthusiasm for the event's expansion, describing it as eagerly anticipated by both locals and visitors.

Previously limited in scope, the festival has seen tremendous growth, becoming a much-anticipated event. Malini emphasized the diversity of cultural performances at the Utsav, highlighting key events such as 'Humare Raam' by Ashutosh Rane and a presentation on Jhansi Ki Rani's life. She stressed the significance of sharing the contributions of historical 'veeranganas', lauding the festival's role in promoting cultural awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)