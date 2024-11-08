Left Menu

The Cure's Triumphant Return: New Album Tops UK Charts

The Cure's latest album, 'Songs Of A Lost World', became a chart-topper in the UK, marking their first number one in 32 years. Released on November 1, the album outsold the rest of the top five combined, marking a triumphant return for the band since 2008's '4:13 Dream'.

Updated: 08-11-2024 23:33 IST
The Cure has achieved yet another milestone with their latest album, "Songs Of A Lost World," soaring to the top of the UK charts. Released on November 1, it's the band's first studio album in 16 years, significantly outselling the rest of the top five combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

This marks The Cure's first number one album in 32 years, a feat last accomplished with their 1992 release "Wish." Enthusiastic fans have welcomed the album warmly, and lead singer Robert Smith expressed gratitude, thanking everyone who supported the band over the years.

The band's return was long anticipated, with frontman Smith announcing the album title back in 2022. Known for a rich legacy of post-punk and emotionally charged tracks, The Cure's comeback has reinvigorated their enduring fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

