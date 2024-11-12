Chalo India: Embrace the Wonders of Indian Tourism

In a bid to promote India's vast array of tourist attractions, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged the Indian diaspora in the UK to support the Chalo India campaign during his participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) event in London.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage global Indian communities to act as ambassadors, inviting their networks to experience India's diverse offerings. Highlighting the ministry's provision for one lakh gratis e-tourist visas, Minister Shekhawat emphasized the importance of boosting India's visibility among international visitors until March 31 next year.

The Chalo India cultural gathering at UNESCO World Heritage site Maritime Greenwich showcased India's heritage through performances and discussions with key tourism ministers, reinforcing the potential of harnessing the Indian diaspora as a driving force in global tourism promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)