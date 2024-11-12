Left Menu

Chalo India: Embrace the Wonders of Indian Tourism

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urges the Indian diaspora in the UK to champion the Chalo India campaign, promoting India’s tourist sites. The initiative, offering one lakh free e-tourist visas, aims to position diaspora members as travel ambassadors, showcasing India's cultural richness and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:01 IST
Chalo India: Embrace the Wonders of Indian Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to promote India's vast array of tourist attractions, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged the Indian diaspora in the UK to support the Chalo India campaign during his participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) event in London.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage global Indian communities to act as ambassadors, inviting their networks to experience India's diverse offerings. Highlighting the ministry's provision for one lakh gratis e-tourist visas, Minister Shekhawat emphasized the importance of boosting India's visibility among international visitors until March 31 next year.

The Chalo India cultural gathering at UNESCO World Heritage site Maritime Greenwich showcased India's heritage through performances and discussions with key tourism ministers, reinforcing the potential of harnessing the Indian diaspora as a driving force in global tourism promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024