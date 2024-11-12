Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: A New Chapter
Megan Fox announced her pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly, marking a new chapter for the couple, who previously experienced a miscarriage. Fox shared the news on social media with a photo and heartfelt message. The couple got engaged in 2022, and both have children from previous relationships.
Actor Megan Fox and rapper-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly are set to expand their family once again. Fox took to social media on Monday to announce her pregnancy, capturing the moment with a photo where she proudly displayed her baby bump, accompanied by a heartwarming message of hope and renewal.
In the post, she referenced their past struggles by tagging her fiance's song 'Last November,' highlighting their journey following a miscarriage over a year ago. The announcement comes amidst their joyful engagement news from 2022, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives.
Fox, 38, shares three sons with her former husband, actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2021. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, 34, born Colson Baker, is a proud father to a daughter from a prior relationship.
