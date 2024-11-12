Unearthing History: Cold War Satellite Imagery Reveals Site of Decisive Battle
A British-Iraqi archaeological team discovered the seventh-century Battle of al-Qadisiyah site using declassified 1970s U.S. spy satellite images. This battle marked a turning point in Islamic expansion. The discovery, confirmed by recent on-ground surveys, highlights features described in historical texts and supports Iraq's revitalized archaeological interest.
In an astounding archaeological breakthrough, a British-Iraqi team has identified the site of the seventh-century Battle of al-Qadisiyah using declassified Cold War satellite imagery.
The battle, a pivotal moment in the spread of Islam, occurred in Mesopotamia, now Iraq, between Arab Muslims and the Sassanid Persian army.
This discovery, supported by historical records and ground surveys, underscores Iraq's renewed focus on archaeology after years of conflict hampered exploration efforts.
