Left Menu

Unearthing History: Cold War Satellite Imagery Reveals Site of Decisive Battle

A British-Iraqi archaeological team discovered the seventh-century Battle of al-Qadisiyah site using declassified 1970s U.S. spy satellite images. This battle marked a turning point in Islamic expansion. The discovery, confirmed by recent on-ground surveys, highlights features described in historical texts and supports Iraq's revitalized archaeological interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:07 IST
Unearthing History: Cold War Satellite Imagery Reveals Site of Decisive Battle
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In an astounding archaeological breakthrough, a British-Iraqi team has identified the site of the seventh-century Battle of al-Qadisiyah using declassified Cold War satellite imagery.

The battle, a pivotal moment in the spread of Islam, occurred in Mesopotamia, now Iraq, between Arab Muslims and the Sassanid Persian army.

This discovery, supported by historical records and ground surveys, underscores Iraq's renewed focus on archaeology after years of conflict hampered exploration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024