Timothee Chalamet: From Indie Icon to Hollywood Star

Timothee Chalamet, acclaimed for his roles in indie films like 'Lady Bird' and 'Beautiful Boy', was once advised to gain weight for larger roles. Despite this, he achieved success with 'Call Me By Your Name' and is now starring in a Bob Dylan biopic, 'A Complete Unknown'.

Timothee Chalamet Image Credit: Wikipedia
Timothee Chalamet, noted for his indie film appearances such as 'Lady Bird' and 'Beautiful Boy', revealed in a recent interview that an agent once suggested he gain weight to secure blockbuster roles.

He gained fame with 'Call Me By Your Name', earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, subsequently leading roles in 'Little Women' and the 'Dune' franchise.

Chalamet is excited for the upcoming release of 'A Complete Unknown', a biopic about Bob Dylan, directed by James Mangold and set to premiere this Christmas.

