Himmat Shah: Sculptor's Masterpieces Illuminate Mumbai

The Institute of Contemporary Indian Art and AstaGuru Auction House present 'Himmat Shah - Innocence & Creativity', an exhibition showcasing the artistic journey of renowned sculptor Himmat Shah. Featuring bronzes cast at London's Bronze Age Foundry, the exhibition displays iconic works, highlighting themes of memory, spirituality, and individuality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:51 IST
An exclusive exhibition, 'Himmat Shah - Innocence & Creativity', is set to debut in Mumbai, celebrating the profound artistic contributions of renowned sculptor Himmat Shah. Hosted at the Institute of Contemporary Indian Art and powered by AstaGuru Auction House in association with Namtech Fine Art, the showcase offers a rare glimpse into Shah's innovative creations.

The exhibition features a unique selection of bronzes meticulously cast at the Bronze Age Foundry in London, where Shah has honed his craft for over 20 years. Notable pieces include 'Man From Moon' and selections from the 'Tirthankar' series, which transcends traditional representations to become symbols of spiritual guardianship.

Himmat Shah expressed his excitement about the exhibition, noting how his sculptures aim to celebrate diversity and individuality. AstaGuru's CMO, Manoj Mansukhani, praised the collection for its exploration of memory, spirituality, and human experience. This artistic journey is open to visitors on 16-18 November, 2024, at the ICIA Gallery in Kalaghoda, Mumbai.

