Riders Traverse Histories: Indian Army Honors Battle of Walong

The Indian Army's motorcycle expedition team embarked on a 550 km journey across the scenic yet challenging terrain of eastern Arunachal Pradesh. This three-day ride, undertaken by 20 Army riders and local adventurers, was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers in the 1962 Battle of Walong.

Flagged off at the Walong War Memorial, the expedition began in Dibang Valley, passing through Roing, Tezu, and Hayuliang before culminating in Walong, Anjaw district. The endeavor underscored the resilience displayed by troops who once defended India's northeastern frontier.

This adventure, part of a month-long celebration of the Battle of Walong's 62nd anniversary, highlighted the importance of national integration, enhancing connections with local communities, and promoting adventure tourism in India's border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)