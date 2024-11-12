Left Menu

Riders Traverse Histories: Indian Army Honors Battle of Walong

The Indian Army conducted a motorcycle expedition covering 550 km across eastern Arunachal Pradesh to honor the Battle of Walong. Riders navigated mountainous terrain and connected with local communities, promoting unity and adventure tourism. The expedition marks the 62nd anniversary of the 1962 Sino-Indian War battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:33 IST
Riders Traverse Histories: Indian Army Honors Battle of Walong
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's motorcycle expedition team embarked on a 550 km journey across the scenic yet challenging terrain of eastern Arunachal Pradesh. This three-day ride, undertaken by 20 Army riders and local adventurers, was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers in the 1962 Battle of Walong.

Flagged off at the Walong War Memorial, the expedition began in Dibang Valley, passing through Roing, Tezu, and Hayuliang before culminating in Walong, Anjaw district. The endeavor underscored the resilience displayed by troops who once defended India's northeastern frontier.

This adventure, part of a month-long celebration of the Battle of Walong's 62nd anniversary, highlighted the importance of national integration, enhancing connections with local communities, and promoting adventure tourism in India's border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024