Neelesh Misra's Poetic Debut: 'Main Aksar Sochta Hoon'

Renowned storyteller Neelesh Misra is set to release his first poetry collection, 'Main Aksar Sochta Hoon,' on November 18. Published by Westland's Eka imprint and Misra's Slow Imprint, the book explores themes of love, nostalgia, and modern anxieties, featuring Misra's own recordings through QR codes.

Celebrated audio storyteller and author Neelesh Misra is poised to unveil his inaugural poetry collection, 'Main Aksar Sochta Hoon,' launching on November 18. This Hindi work, under Westland Books' Eka imprint and Misra's Slow Imprint, delves into love, nostalgia, urban life reflections, and present-day concerns.

The book comprises free verse, ghazals, and songs, some personally recorded by the 51-year-old Misra. This release not only showcases his literary prowess but also signifies the debut of Slow Imprint, slated to publish four additional titles this month by various authors.

Minakshi Thakur of Westland Books expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting the remarkable footprint Misra's storytelling has achieved across audio platforms. The book also offers a QR code linking readers to recorded renditions of Misra's work, merging traditional literature with digital innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

