Vicky Kaushal Embodies Mythic Warrior in 'Mahavatar'

In a striking announcement, actor Vicky Kaushal has been chosen to portray the eternal warrior Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the much-anticipated mythological feature 'Mahavatar'.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by the acclaimed Maddock Films, is set to grace cinemas on Christmas 2026. The production company revealed the project's poster on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Kaushal, known for his versatile performances, is also gearing up to take on the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the period drama 'Chhaava', slated for release on December 6.

