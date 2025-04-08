Maddock Films' Glittering 20th Anniversary Bash: A Bollywood Spectacle

Maddock Films celebrated two decades of cinematic success with a star-studded anniversary party in Mumbai on Monday. Known for producing widely acclaimed films such as 'Stree', 'Bhediya', and 'Chhaava', the production house hosted an event that turned into a glitzy Bollywood affair.

The glamorous night was attended by an array of Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a simple yet chic look with a white crew-neck T-shirt and navy blue jeans, while Ananya Panday chose a stylishly relaxed black sleeveless bodysuit with cargo pants.

The evening's fashion highlight was Rashmika Mandanna in a stunning deep berry strapless gown. Notably, siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived together in matching black outfits, providing an adorable sibling moment. Noteworthy is Maddock Films' latest success, 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, which has become his highest-grossing film to date.

