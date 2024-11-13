Left Menu

Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Faces Chilling Death Threat

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh received death threats demanding Rs 50 lakh. She filed a complaint with Danapur police. The threats came from two numbers on Monday. The police are investigating. Akshara's father confirmed the threats. Akshara is a leading actress in Bhojpuri cinema, known for key roles in several films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:22 IST
Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Faces Chilling Death Threat
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri cinema's prominent actress, Akshara Singh, has reportedly become the target of a chilling death threat coupled with a demand for Rs 50 lakh, according to the local police.

Akshara lodged a formal complaint at Danapur police station, stating that on Monday she received the threatening calls from two distinct numbers. Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Danapur-1, Bhanu Pratap Singh, confirmed that investigations are currently underway.

The Station House Officer of Danapur, Prashant Bhardwaj, echoed the actress's claims, and her father, Bipin Singh, mentioned immediate police notification following the threats. Akshara, a prominent figure since her debut alongside Ravi Kishan in 2010, continues to be a leading name in Bhojpuri cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024