Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Faces Chilling Death Threat

Bhojpuri cinema's prominent actress, Akshara Singh, has reportedly become the target of a chilling death threat coupled with a demand for Rs 50 lakh, according to the local police.

Akshara lodged a formal complaint at Danapur police station, stating that on Monday she received the threatening calls from two distinct numbers. Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Danapur-1, Bhanu Pratap Singh, confirmed that investigations are currently underway.

The Station House Officer of Danapur, Prashant Bhardwaj, echoed the actress's claims, and her father, Bipin Singh, mentioned immediate police notification following the threats. Akshara, a prominent figure since her debut alongside Ravi Kishan in 2010, continues to be a leading name in Bhojpuri cinema.

