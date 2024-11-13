Left Menu

Wedding Congratulatory Visit: CM Yadav Extends Best Wishes to Anjali Birla

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter Anjali and her husband at their wedding. Anjali, a 2019-batch IAS officer, married into a prominent business family in Kota. Yadav also expressed his confidence in the BJP's prospects at the bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:32 IST
Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made headlines with his visit to the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, extending warm wishes to Birla's newlywed daughter Anjali and her husband, Aneesh. Anjali, an IAS officer from the 2019 batch, recently tied the knot with Aneesh of the noted business family in Kota.

Sharing a memorable moment on X, CM Yadav expressed his joy, offering blessings for a prosperous journey ahead for the couple. His post also highlighted his reverence for Baba Mahakal as he prayed for the couple's happiness and success in their upcoming endeavors.

Upon his arrival in Kota early Wednesday, Yadav was welcomed by prominent officials, including Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and MLA Sandeep Sharma. Additionally, in a statement at the airport, he showcased optimism regarding BJP's success in the ongoing bypolls, attributing it to increasing public trust in the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

