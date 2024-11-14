Left Menu

Conor McGregor Testifies in High-Profile Assault Case

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor testified in Dublin High Court, denying allegations of sexual assault. The accuser claims McGregor raped her in 2018, but McGregor asserts the interaction was consensual. Defense showed surveillance video disputing the accuser's claims, and police did not charge McGregor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:44 IST
Conor McGregor Testifies in High-Profile Assault Case
Conor McGregor
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Conor McGregor, the famed mixed martial arts star, took the stand in Dublin's High Court to contest allegations of sexual assault. During his testimony, McGregor insisted that any interaction with the accusing woman was entirely consensual, labeling her allegations as deceitful fabrications.

The woman has accused McGregor of raping her at a hotel in December 2018. She detailed a violent encounter resulting in severe bruising and post-traumatic stress disorder. Despite these serious accusations, the police, after investigation, chose not to charge McGregor.

In his defense, McGregor dismissed the claims as a 'fantasy' and argued against the notion that he made any threatening statements. Footage presented by the defense suggested the interaction was amiable, showing the woman allegedly hugging McGregor post-incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024