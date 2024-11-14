Conor McGregor Testifies in High-Profile Assault Case

Conor McGregor, the famed mixed martial arts star, took the stand in Dublin's High Court to contest allegations of sexual assault. During his testimony, McGregor insisted that any interaction with the accusing woman was entirely consensual, labeling her allegations as deceitful fabrications.

The woman has accused McGregor of raping her at a hotel in December 2018. She detailed a violent encounter resulting in severe bruising and post-traumatic stress disorder. Despite these serious accusations, the police, after investigation, chose not to charge McGregor.

In his defense, McGregor dismissed the claims as a 'fantasy' and argued against the notion that he made any threatening statements. Footage presented by the defense suggested the interaction was amiable, showing the woman allegedly hugging McGregor post-incident.

