Bengali Film 'Aamar Boss' Competes for ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal

'Aamar Boss', a Bengali film by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, is set to compete for the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 55th International Film Festival of India. The film explores familial and financial struggles, and it's the only Bengali entry in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengali film 'Aamar Boss', helmed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, will vie for the esteemed ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

This cinematic narrative delves into the trials of financial hardship, examining the dynamics of family and ambition through the relationship of a mother and son. 'Aamar Boss' has previously been recognized in the non-competitive Indian Panorama section along with 'Bhootpari' by Soukarya Ghosal and 'Anko Ki Kathin' by Saurav Palodhi.

Producer Zinia Sen announced on social media that this film is among just three Indian entries contending for the award, which celebrates ideals of non-violence and peace. The annual festival is scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

