Badshah Battles Self-Doubt with New Track 'Morni'

Rapper Badshah, celebrated for hits like 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Proper Patola,' revealed his ongoing battle with self-doubt prior to releasing tracks. Despite this, he emphasizes trusting his instincts and remaining authentic to his musical vision.

At a recent event celebrating his latest release 'Morni,' Badshah expressed the anxiety he faces with each new song. He highlights that staying true to one's art, whether it appeals immediately or eventually, is vital to connect with audiences.

'Morni,' inspired by the beloved song 'Morni Baga Ma Bole' from Yash Chopra's film 'Lamhe,' signifies more than a creative venture for the rapper. With roots tracing to Rajasthan, this project has personal resonance, showcasing his ability to blend cultural homage with modern artistry.

