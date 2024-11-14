Left Menu

Badshah Battles Self-Doubt with New Track 'Morni'

Rapper Badshah, known for various hit songs, openly shares his constant self-doubt before releasing new music. His latest track 'Morni,' a rendition of a classic from the film 'Lamhe,' reflects his commitment to staying true to his artistic instincts and passions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:15 IST
Badshah Battles Self-Doubt with New Track 'Morni'
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

Rapper Badshah, celebrated for hits like 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Proper Patola,' revealed his ongoing battle with self-doubt prior to releasing tracks. Despite this, he emphasizes trusting his instincts and remaining authentic to his musical vision.

At a recent event celebrating his latest release 'Morni,' Badshah expressed the anxiety he faces with each new song. He highlights that staying true to one's art, whether it appeals immediately or eventually, is vital to connect with audiences.

'Morni,' inspired by the beloved song 'Morni Baga Ma Bole' from Yash Chopra's film 'Lamhe,' signifies more than a creative venture for the rapper. With roots tracing to Rajasthan, this project has personal resonance, showcasing his ability to blend cultural homage with modern artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024