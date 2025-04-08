Left Menu

Washington Sundar Poised for Opportunity as Gujarat Titans Gear Up for Rajasthan Royals IPL Clash

Washington Sundar, of Gujarat Titans, is optimistic about his team's performance as they prepare to face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Despite limited opportunities, Sundar remains ready to contribute significantly, highlighting his eagerness to make an impact both with batting and bowling.

Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker for GT. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Gujarat Titans prepare to face Rajasthan Royals in their IPL encounter, Washington Sundar expresses confidence in his team's bowling strength and his readiness to bowl when needed. With three wins from four matches, GT is sitting second, while RR is at seventh after a recent win against Punjab Kings.

In the pre-match press conference, Sundar praised the clarity and execution of the Titans' bowling unit, including stars like Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan. Their strategy and precision have kept opponents to below 180 runs thrice this season, underscoring their prowess in the competition.

Reflecting on his batting, Sundar shared satisfaction with his role in GT's victories, particularly his innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stressing preparation as a key to his success, he looks forward to more opportunities as he continues to hone his skills under the Titans' demanding coaching regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

