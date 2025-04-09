Thrilling IPL Clash: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights

The Gujarat Titans delivered an electrifying performance against the Rajasthan Royals in their recent IPL encounter, cementing their dominance with a score of 217 for 6 wickets over the 20-over format.

Sai Sudharsan emerged as the star player for the Gujarat Titans, posting an impressive 82 runs. He was notably supported by Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who added crucial runs to the scoreboard.

The Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana, made attempts to destabilize their opponents but ultimately could not break the Titans' strong batting lineup. The clash was a testament to the competitive spirit and high stakes of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)