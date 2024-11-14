Left Menu

Emotions and Comedy Unite in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

Hugh Grant was moved by the new Bridget Jones script, which explores themes of love, loss, and single motherhood. Actress Renee Zellweger reprises her role as Bridget, facing life's challenges with humor and heart. The film, set to stream in February 2024, features an all-star cast and fresh dynamics.

Updated: 14-11-2024 22:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hugh Grant expressed deep emotion upon reading the script for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,' as reported by People. During his interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, Grant described the upcoming romantic comedy as "really moving as well as funny," acknowledging the script's profound impact on him. The film, adapted from Helen Fielding's novel, reflects her personal experiences of grief and single parenthood.

Grant, known for his role as Daniel Cleaver in the Bridget Jones series, confessed the script brought tears to his eyes while maintaining its comedic essence. Reflecting on prior films, he cited challenges in continuing his character's storyline, noting, "I think I'd better sit this one out," leading to his absence from the 2016 sequel.

Renee Zellweger returns as Bridget Jones, navigating a new era in her 50s after the loss of her husband, Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. The movie, set to stream on Peacock in February 2024, combines humor, romance, and the trials of single motherhood. Aided by a supportive circle, Bridget ventures into modern dating, highlighting the balance of life's complexities with fresh narrative twists and an acclaimed cast.

