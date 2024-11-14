Left Menu

Celebrating Young Minds: Sahitya Akademi's 2024 Bal Sahitya Awards

The Sahitya Akademi honored 23 authors for outstanding contributions to children's literature, presenting the 2024 Bal Sahitya Awards. The event celebrated cultural richness in Lucknow, marking the first time these awards were held there. It emphasized imaginative, engaging literature for nurturing resilience and curiosity among young readers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:53 IST
In an event held in Lucknow, the Sahitya Akademi recognized the exceptional work of 23 authors by presenting the 2024 Bal Sahitya Awards for children's literature. Each author was felicitated with a copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, marking a celebration of cultural expression.

The honorees spanned a wide array of languages, representing the linguistic diversity of India. Among the awardees were prominent names like Ranju Hazarika for Assamese and Nandini Sengupta's award for English, accepted by a representative.

Key speakers, including Prof. Suryaprasad Dixit and Kumud Sharma, emphasized the essential role of literature in fostering creativity and resilience in children. The awards have been a fixture since 2010, promoting literary dialogue and cultural engagement across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

