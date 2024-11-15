Left Menu

PM Modi Highlights Tribal Contributions in India's Freedom Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized past Congress governments for failing to recognize tribal communities' contributions to India's freedom movement. Speaking at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, he outlined efforts to uplift tribal communities, such as budget increases and infrastructure for sports, while emphasizing their pivotal role in India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against previous Congress-led administrations on Friday, accusing them of neglecting India's tribal communities' contributions to the freedom movement. He underscored the collective role of tribes by questioning the singular credit often given to one party.

Addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event marking Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, Modi lauded tribal leaders' roles in India's independence fight. He pledged unwavering respect to tribes for their environmental ties and highlighted government initiatives to raise their living standards.

Modi cited the creation of a dedicated ministry and a significant budget increase as pivotal in tribal welfare efforts. Celebrating sports achievements, he revealed plans for new facilities. Further, he detailed policies like MSP for forest produce to aid tribal healthcare and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

