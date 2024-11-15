Left Menu

Diwali Discontent: Downing Street's Apology for Menu Misstep

A Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street, hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, faced backlash for serving non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Apologies were issued after concerns were raised by the British Hindu community. The Labour Party promised to respect customs in future celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:55 IST
Diwali Discontent: Downing Street's Apology for Menu Misstep
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced criticism after hosting a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street. Some British Hindus objected to the inclusion of non-vegetarian food and alcohol, citing cultural insensitivity during the event.

In response, a spokesperson for Starmer's office acknowledged the mistake and emphasized that measures will be taken to prevent similar oversights in future celebrations. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the contributions of Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities and reassured that shared values remain a government priority.

The incident was highlighted after Conservative MP Shivani Raja raised concerns about the event's execution, pointing to a lack of awareness surrounding Hindu traditions. The Downing Street event, which marked Labour's first Diwali reception, aims to avoid further missteps through better cultural understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024