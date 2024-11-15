Diwali Discontent: Downing Street's Apology for Menu Misstep
A Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street, hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, faced backlash for serving non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Apologies were issued after concerns were raised by the British Hindu community. The Labour Party promised to respect customs in future celebrations.
The office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced criticism after hosting a Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street. Some British Hindus objected to the inclusion of non-vegetarian food and alcohol, citing cultural insensitivity during the event.
In response, a spokesperson for Starmer's office acknowledged the mistake and emphasized that measures will be taken to prevent similar oversights in future celebrations. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the contributions of Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities and reassured that shared values remain a government priority.
The incident was highlighted after Conservative MP Shivani Raja raised concerns about the event's execution, pointing to a lack of awareness surrounding Hindu traditions. The Downing Street event, which marked Labour's first Diwali reception, aims to avoid further missteps through better cultural understanding.
