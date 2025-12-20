Mohamed Salah's Apology: A Tale of Redemption and Resilience

Mohamed Salah issued an apology to his Liverpool teammates following remarks about feeling 'thrown under the bus' due to his omission from recent games, midfielder Curtis Jones revealed. Salah's frustration surfaced after being sidelined for three consecutive matches, sparking concerns within the team.

Jones, speaking to Sky Sports, described Salah's remorse as genuine, highlighting the Egyptian forward's character during the sensitive period. Despite the temporary setback, Salah remained upbeat and integrated seamlessly back into the squad upon his return.

Salah, who has been instrumental for Liverpool, confronted the situation head-on with coach Arne Slot. While the temporary exclusion was a tough pill to swallow, Salah's quick redress underscored his commitment to the team. Liverpool resumed their campaign on a positive note, looking to extend their undefeated streak.