Las Vegas Casino Workers Strike After Contract Standoff
Hundreds of hotel workers at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas have gone on strike following a prolonged dispute over contract terms with the Culinary Workers Union. The action marks the first open-ended strike in 22 years for the union, demanding increased wages and better benefits from the hotel-casino.
The union announced the strike over social media, urging support and instructing others not to cross the picket line. Workers, including housekeepers and servers, are demanding a new five-year deal featuring increased wages and better benefits, following an expired contract in June.
Despite previous settlements with other Strip properties, Virgin Hotels has resisted wage increases within the early years of a proposed contract. This ongoing dispute has significant implications, as Virgin Hotels sits in a critical location near Las Vegas's tourist corridor.
