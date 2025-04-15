Left Menu

Capacit'e Infraprojects Secures Rs 220 Crore Real Estate Contract

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has received a Rs 220 crore contract from TenX Realty for a major real estate project in Bandra East. The contract involves civil core and shell works including basements and multiple floors. Capacit'e aims to deliver high-quality results, enhancing its project execution portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:29 IST
Capacit'e Infraprojects Secures Rs 220 Crore Real Estate Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has secured a significant Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty, a subsidiary of Raymond Ltd, for a high-value real estate project worth Rs 220 crore.

The project, located in Bandra East, entails comprehensive civil core and shell construction, featuring two basements and G-23 floors, alongside non-tower areas. Capacit'e Infraprojects highlighted this opportunity as a testament to its proven delivery and ability to meet client expectations.

With expertise in constructing high-rise buildings, mass housing, and more, Capacit'e continues to expand its portfolio by executing quality orders, reinforcing its reputation in the construction industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025