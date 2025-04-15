Capacit'e Infraprojects Secures Rs 220 Crore Real Estate Contract

Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has secured a significant Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty, a subsidiary of Raymond Ltd, for a high-value real estate project worth Rs 220 crore.

The project, located in Bandra East, entails comprehensive civil core and shell construction, featuring two basements and G-23 floors, alongside non-tower areas. Capacit'e Infraprojects highlighted this opportunity as a testament to its proven delivery and ability to meet client expectations.

With expertise in constructing high-rise buildings, mass housing, and more, Capacit'e continues to expand its portfolio by executing quality orders, reinforcing its reputation in the construction industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)