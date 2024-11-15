Left Menu

Devotion on Wheels: A Unique Donation to Tirumala Temple

A devotee from Hyderabad donated 15 electric two-wheelers to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Venkata Nagaraju handed the keys to a temple official, as TTD's Additional Executive Officer participated in a special puja. The Rs 22 lakh donation will aid temple operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a generous gesture of devotion, a Hyderabad-based devotee has donated 15 electric two-wheelers to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the organization overseeing the famous Venkateswara temple. The act was celebrated in a ceremony on Friday.

The devotee, identified as Venkata Nagaraju, officially handed over the keys to a temple representative in an event held at the temple premises. Additionally, TTD's Additional Executive Officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, was present for a special puja ceremony dedicated to the new vehicles.

The electric two-wheelers, valued at Rs 22 lakh, are set to enhance the operational capabilities of the TTD. This contribution highlights the continued support and affiliation devotees maintain with the esteemed temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

