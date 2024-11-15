Devotion on Wheels: A Unique Donation to Tirumala Temple

In a generous gesture of devotion, a Hyderabad-based devotee has donated 15 electric two-wheelers to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the organization overseeing the famous Venkateswara temple. The act was celebrated in a ceremony on Friday.

The devotee, identified as Venkata Nagaraju, officially handed over the keys to a temple representative in an event held at the temple premises. Additionally, TTD's Additional Executive Officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, was present for a special puja ceremony dedicated to the new vehicles.

The electric two-wheelers, valued at Rs 22 lakh, are set to enhance the operational capabilities of the TTD. This contribution highlights the continued support and affiliation devotees maintain with the esteemed temple.

