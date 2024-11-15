Battle of Giants: Gukesh vs. Ding Liren at World Chess Championship

In a candid assessment, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen shared his insights on the anticipated World Chess Championship clash between India's rising star D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren. Carlsen, after securing victory at the TATA Steel Chess India Rapid tournament, stated that Gukesh is the favorite based on current form, but acknowledged the uncertainties that come with the World Championship experience.

The championship, scheduled from November 25 to December 15 in Singapore, sets the stage for 18-year-old Gukesh, who emerged victorious in the Candidates Tournament in Toronto. Carlsen highlighted the different dynamics and pressures of the championship, a new arena for Gukesh, and emphasized that despite Gukesh's commanding performance in past contests, the match could be closer than presumed if Ding regains his peak form.

The influence of artificial intelligence in chess sharpens strategies, Carlsen noted. AI advancements have reshaped game techniques and preparations, acting as an equalizer. With technology aiding players' preparations, Chip in challenging world championships remains a mix of relentless practice and real-time gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)