Brad Pitt Gears Up for Global 'F1' Promotional Tour

Actor Brad Pitt is set to embark on a world tour to promote his upcoming film 'F1', releasing June 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film offers a deep dive into the high-octane world of Formula One. With premieres planned globally, 'F1' promises dramatic storytelling in iconic Imax theaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:18 IST
Brad Pitt in a still from 'F1' teaser (Image source: YouTube/ @WarnerBrosPictures). Image Credit: ANI
Famed actor Brad Pitt is hitting the international circuit to promote his latest film, 'F1', which is scheduled for a worldwide release in June 2025, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Deadline reports. Despite Pitt's usual aversion to press, Bruckheimer believes the tour will showcase Pitt's dedication to his dual roles in the movie: behind the wheel and in the spotlight.

The film, set to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, will make its theatrical debut overseas on June 25, 2025, and in the U.S. on June 27, 2025. While producer Bruckheimer remained tight-lipped about potential festival premieres, he hinted at special showings in Monaco, targeting audiences such as F1 drivers and teams. Additional premieres are planned for New York, London, and other major cities.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, 'F1' stars Brad Pitt as a comeback Formula One driver at the fictional APXGP team. The film, a collaboration with Formula 1 and its community, promises to deliver an authentic behind-the-scenes experience. Supporting cast members include Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, with production credits also going to Lewis Hamilton under Dawn Apollo Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

