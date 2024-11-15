Bodoland Mahotsav: Celebrating Peace and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Bodo community for embracing peace at the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav, following the historic Bodo Peace Accord of 2020. The event, held at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, marked a significant shift from conflict to growth and harmony in the region.

Modi highlighted the festival's theme, 'Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat,' as he noted the Bodo community's journey from violence to progress. He underscored the government's commitment to resolving regional disputes and fostering development across the Northeast, celebrating the transformative impact of the Peace Accord.

In his address, Modi emphasized the mutual trust between the government and the people, pointing to infrastructural developments such as new hospitals and medical colleges in Assam. The Prime Minister also celebrated Kokrajhar's hosting of India's oldest football tournament and emphasized the new opportunities arising for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)