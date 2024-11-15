Left Menu

Bodoland Mahotsav: Celebrating Peace and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bodo community for embracing peace post the 2020 Peace Accord during the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav. The event highlighted cultural and educational growth. Modi emphasized the positive impact on the Northeast and the transformation of former conflict zones, promoting development and mutual trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:51 IST
Bodoland Mahotsav: Celebrating Peace and Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Bodo community for embracing peace at the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav, following the historic Bodo Peace Accord of 2020. The event, held at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, marked a significant shift from conflict to growth and harmony in the region.

Modi highlighted the festival's theme, 'Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat,' as he noted the Bodo community's journey from violence to progress. He underscored the government's commitment to resolving regional disputes and fostering development across the Northeast, celebrating the transformative impact of the Peace Accord.

In his address, Modi emphasized the mutual trust between the government and the people, pointing to infrastructural developments such as new hospitals and medical colleges in Assam. The Prime Minister also celebrated Kokrajhar's hosting of India's oldest football tournament and emphasized the new opportunities arising for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024