Left Menu

IIT Guwahati and HDFC Parivartan Pioneer Sustainable Rural Development in Northeast India

IIT Guwahati, in partnership with HDFC Parivartan, has launched three rural development projects to promote food and energy security in Assam and Meghalaya. The initiative includes biomass pellet production, agrivoltaics farming, and freeze-drying technologies to boost income for farmers and empower local communities through sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:01 IST
IIT Guwahati and HDFC Parivartan Pioneer Sustainable Rural Development in Northeast India
IIT Guwahati, HDFC Parivartan launch tech-based rural development initiatives in Assam, Meghalaya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in conjunction with HDFC Parivartan, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering rural development through technology-driven projects. This collaborative effort seeks to enhance food and energy security, elevate farmer incomes, and build agricultural capacity in Assam and Meghalaya, according to an official statement.

The 'Focused Development Program: Enhancing Agriculture & Residue-Based Enterprises via Community Organisations' comprises three core projects complemented by infrastructure development and community engagement. Among these is a biomass pellet production unit in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, transforming agricultural waste into pellets, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel sources while boosting farmers' earnings.

Further initiatives include an agrivoltaics farming project in Assam's Hailakandi district and a state-of-the-art freeze-drying facility at IIT Guwahati to preserve agricultural products. These ventures are set to empower over 500 individuals through workshops and field visits, fostering a scalable model for rural upliftment. With backing from HDFC Parivartan and grassroots collaborations, the project promises scalable benefits aligned with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025