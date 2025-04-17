IIT Guwahati and HDFC Parivartan Pioneer Sustainable Rural Development in Northeast India

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in conjunction with HDFC Parivartan, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering rural development through technology-driven projects. This collaborative effort seeks to enhance food and energy security, elevate farmer incomes, and build agricultural capacity in Assam and Meghalaya, according to an official statement.

The 'Focused Development Program: Enhancing Agriculture & Residue-Based Enterprises via Community Organisations' comprises three core projects complemented by infrastructure development and community engagement. Among these is a biomass pellet production unit in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, transforming agricultural waste into pellets, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fuel sources while boosting farmers' earnings.

Further initiatives include an agrivoltaics farming project in Assam's Hailakandi district and a state-of-the-art freeze-drying facility at IIT Guwahati to preserve agricultural products. These ventures are set to empower over 500 individuals through workshops and field visits, fostering a scalable model for rural upliftment. With backing from HDFC Parivartan and grassroots collaborations, the project promises scalable benefits aligned with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

