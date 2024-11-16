Dev Deepawali: Enchanting Kashi Illuminates with Divine Light

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali, expressing his hope that the divine radiance along the Ganga brings joy, tranquility, prosperity, and good health to everyone.

In a Hindi X post, accompanied by picturesque images of the Dev Deepawali celebrations, Modi remarked, ''The majestic view of Kashi, Baba Vishwanath's city, adorned with countless diyas on Dev Deepawali, fascinates the soul. This Deepdaan tradition draws spectators worldwide.''

Marking Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura, Dev Deepawali is observed 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. Previously, Modi also wished the nation well on this significant day.

(With inputs from agencies.)