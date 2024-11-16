Left Menu

Dev Deepawali: Enchanting Kashi Illuminates with Divine Light

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes on Dev Deepawali, hoping the festival brings joy, peace, and prosperity. Celebrated in Kashi, this event marks victory over demon Tripurasura. Dev Deepawali, occurring 15 days post-Diwali on Kartik Purnima, captivates with millions of diyas by the Ganga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali, expressing his hope that the divine radiance along the Ganga brings joy, tranquility, prosperity, and good health to everyone.

In a Hindi X post, accompanied by picturesque images of the Dev Deepawali celebrations, Modi remarked, ''The majestic view of Kashi, Baba Vishwanath's city, adorned with countless diyas on Dev Deepawali, fascinates the soul. This Deepdaan tradition draws spectators worldwide.''

Marking Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura, Dev Deepawali is observed 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. Previously, Modi also wished the nation well on this significant day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

