Farooq Abdullah Calls for Jammu-Kashmir Statehood Restoration

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, on Friday renewed his call for the quick restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized this as a vital answer to the array of challenges the region is confronting.

During a visit to the Gurudwara Sahib in Chand Nagar for Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary, Abdullah underscored the importance of increased political representation for the Sikh community, asserting their potential roles in government and the Assembly to effectively raise pertinent issues.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Cabinet Minister Javaid Rana, Abdullah advocated for statehood restoration by the Central government, pointing out that it would address many regional problems. He also highlighted the significant role of technological advancements and the necessity for linguistic and cultural preservation amid external influences.

