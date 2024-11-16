Left Menu

Modi Rallies BJP Troops for Maharashtra Poll Battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP workers to focus on winning every booth in Maharashtra's November 20 assembly elections. Modi emphasized the importance of outreach to diverse groups and criticized the opposition for misinformation, stressing the need for a strong Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied BJP workers on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of securing every polling booth in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

In a virtual address through the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, Modi urged the workers to hold targeted meetings with women, youth, and farmers, and to disseminate videos highlighting the government's schemes. He also encouraged the inclusion of professionals like doctors to help propagate the party's message.

Modi accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of spreading misinformation, urging BJP workers to counter these narratives among the electorate. He underlined the need for a victorious Mahayuti alliance, arguing that the people of Maharashtra support the coalition for continued governance and societal empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

