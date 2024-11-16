Left Menu

Actress Kasthuri's Arrest Sparks Heated Controversy

Actress Kasthuri was arrested in Hyderabad for controversial remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu. Despite retracting her comments, complaints led to her apprehension. Her plea for anticipatory bail was denied by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:20 IST
Actress Kasthuri's Arrest Sparks Heated Controversy
Kasthuri
  • Country:
  • India

In a development fraught with controversy, actress Kasthuri found herself under arrest in Hyderabad on Saturday following comments that inflamed tensions among Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu, police confirmed.

Despite retracting her contentious remarks, the actress faced numerous complaints leading to action by Chennai police, who located her at a film producer's residence in Hyderabad.

Kasthuri's prior attempt to secure anticipatory bail was thwarted by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, setting the stage for her transfer to Chennai where she will appear before a magistrate, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024