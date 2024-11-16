Actress Kasthuri's Arrest Sparks Heated Controversy

In a development fraught with controversy, actress Kasthuri found herself under arrest in Hyderabad on Saturday following comments that inflamed tensions among Telugu-speaking communities in Tamil Nadu, police confirmed.

Despite retracting her contentious remarks, the actress faced numerous complaints leading to action by Chennai police, who located her at a film producer's residence in Hyderabad.

Kasthuri's prior attempt to secure anticipatory bail was thwarted by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, setting the stage for her transfer to Chennai where she will appear before a magistrate, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)