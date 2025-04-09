Left Menu

Congress Leader Mumtaz Patel Challenges Kangana Ranaut's Remarks on Himachal

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticized BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her 'bhediya' comment on Himachal Pradesh, questioning the BJP's governance. Patel dismissed the idea of a Modi wave, highlighting that a significant portion of voters oppose the BJP's leadership. She emphasized the NDA, not Modi, leads the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:04 IST
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut over her inflammatory 'bhediya' comment regarding Himachal Pradesh's governance. Patel, speaking to ANI, labeled Ranaut's statement as a result of her 'shoot out of mouth syndrome', implying she speaks without due consideration.

Ranaut's remark came during her address to constituents in Mandi, as she alleged that the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh was under the grip of 'wolves'. Patel retorted by questioning whether Kangana recognizes Himachal as an integral part of India and challenged the BJP MP's implication that only BJP-governed states show progress. Patel highlighted the responsibility of Prime Minister Modi towards the state.

Furthermore, Patel dismissed the concept of a nationwide 'Modi wave', pointing out that 60 percent of the populace voted against the BJP, signifying a lack of unanimous support. She clarified that despite electoral victories, the current government is a coalition led by the NDA, not solely Modi's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

