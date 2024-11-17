Tragic On-Set Death Spurs Negligence Investigation

A camera attendant working on the sets of the popular TV show 'Anupamaa' met with a tragic end due to electrocution, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has claimed.

The incident, involving Vineet Kumar Mandal, occurred amidst alleged inadequate safety measures, prompting the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor for negligence.

AICWA President Suresh Gupta criticized the lack of safety protocols and the producers' continuing production despite the accident. The case underscores the pressing need for better safety in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)