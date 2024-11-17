Tragic On-Set Death Spurs Negligence Investigation
A camera attendant named Vineet Kumar Mandal died from electrocution on the set of the TV show 'Anupamaa.' Allegations of insufficient safety measures have surfaced, leading to a FIR against a contractor. The incident highlights the dangers faced by film industry workers and the need for safety protocols.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A camera attendant working on the sets of the popular TV show 'Anupamaa' met with a tragic end due to electrocution, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has claimed.
The incident, involving Vineet Kumar Mandal, occurred amidst alleged inadequate safety measures, prompting the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor for negligence.
AICWA President Suresh Gupta criticized the lack of safety protocols and the producers' continuing production despite the accident. The case underscores the pressing need for better safety in the film industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore Advocates for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Aid Efforts
Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Imported Maal' Remark in Maharashtra
Massive Fire Guts Three Shops in Jorhat, Assam
Tragic Accidental Fire Claims Life of Army Jawan in Chanapora
Record-Breaking Fire Calls Overwhelm Delhi Amid Diwali Festivities