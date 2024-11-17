Left Menu

Sidhant Gupta Embraces Historical Role in 'Freedom at Midnight'

Sidhant Gupta discusses his portrayal of Jawaharlal Nehru in the Sony LIV series 'Freedom at Midnight'. The show, directed by Nikkhil Advani, also features Rajendra Chawla, Chirag Vohra, and others playing historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gupta devotes himself to understanding Nehru through extensive research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:41 IST
Sidhant Gupta Embraces Historical Role in 'Freedom at Midnight'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidhant Gupta steps into the shoes of Jawaharlal Nehru in the Sony LIV series 'Freedom at Midnight'. The seven-episode series, directed by Nikkhil Advani, marks Gupta's return after his success in the 2023 series 'Jubilee'.

Gupta, known for his commitment to roles, took the plunge only after finishing the third episode of the script, which captivated him. To prepare, Gupta immersed himself in Nehru's writings and legacy, stepping into an iconic role with respect and admiration.

The series features a cast portraying historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, played by Chirag Vohra, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Rajendra Chawla. Each actor, refusing to be influenced by previous portrayals, relied heavily on the script to bring fresh perspectives to their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024