Sidhant Gupta Embraces Historical Role in 'Freedom at Midnight'

Actor Sidhant Gupta steps into the shoes of Jawaharlal Nehru in the Sony LIV series 'Freedom at Midnight'. The seven-episode series, directed by Nikkhil Advani, marks Gupta's return after his success in the 2023 series 'Jubilee'.

Gupta, known for his commitment to roles, took the plunge only after finishing the third episode of the script, which captivated him. To prepare, Gupta immersed himself in Nehru's writings and legacy, stepping into an iconic role with respect and admiration.

The series features a cast portraying historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, played by Chirag Vohra, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Rajendra Chawla. Each actor, refusing to be influenced by previous portrayals, relied heavily on the script to bring fresh perspectives to their roles.

