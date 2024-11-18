Left Menu

Kumar's 'KUMARSUTRA' Set to Dazzle India with Laughter

Indian-origin Singaporean comedian Kumar returns to India with his renowned show 'KUMARSUTRA', starting November 21 in Mumbai. The tour features shows in Bengaluru and New Delhi, promising audiences a celebration of humor, culture, and heritage. The multi-faceted act is anticipated to redefine live entertainment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:28 IST
Kumar's 'KUMARSUTRA' Set to Dazzle India with Laughter
Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Indian-origin Singaporean comedian Kumar is making a much-anticipated return to India with his acclaimed stand-up performance, 'KUMARSUTRA', kicking off on November 21 in Mumbai. Following this, Kumar will entertain audiences in Bengaluru on November 23 and New Delhi on November 24.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and cultural commentary, Kumar has been celebrated across continents, from Asia to the UK, for his dynamic and engaging stand-up routines. The show, which is being organized by BookMyShow Live, promises an array of witty and humor-filled performances that pay homage to Kumar's heritage and comedic genius.

Kumar, whose shows have been sell-outs globally since 2016, expressed his excitement about performing in India, describing 'KUMARSUTRA' as a journey of love and passion. Ticket prices start at Rs 1,000 and are available on BookMyShow, offering an opportunity for Indian audiences to experience a world-class live comedic theater show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024