Kumar's 'KUMARSUTRA' Set to Dazzle India with Laughter
Indian-origin Singaporean comedian Kumar returns to India with his renowned show 'KUMARSUTRA', starting November 21 in Mumbai. The tour features shows in Bengaluru and New Delhi, promising audiences a celebration of humor, culture, and heritage. The multi-faceted act is anticipated to redefine live entertainment in India.
Indian-origin Singaporean comedian Kumar is making a much-anticipated return to India with his acclaimed stand-up performance, 'KUMARSUTRA', kicking off on November 21 in Mumbai. Following this, Kumar will entertain audiences in Bengaluru on November 23 and New Delhi on November 24.
Known for his razor-sharp wit and cultural commentary, Kumar has been celebrated across continents, from Asia to the UK, for his dynamic and engaging stand-up routines. The show, which is being organized by BookMyShow Live, promises an array of witty and humor-filled performances that pay homage to Kumar's heritage and comedic genius.
Kumar, whose shows have been sell-outs globally since 2016, expressed his excitement about performing in India, describing 'KUMARSUTRA' as a journey of love and passion. Ticket prices start at Rs 1,000 and are available on BookMyShow, offering an opportunity for Indian audiences to experience a world-class live comedic theater show.
