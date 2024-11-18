Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol-Free Anthem: A Pledge for A Dry Nation

Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh has sparked a conversation by pledging to halt singing alcohol-themed songs if India becomes a dry nation. This commitment was made amid a notice from authorities asking him to avoid promoting alcohol during his performances.

During his Ahmedabad concert, Diljit humorously pointed out the discrepancy in prohibiting alcohol songs while the country remains reliant on alcohol sales for revenue. Despite the regulatory warnings ahead of his Hyderabad concert, he altered alcohol-related lyrics in his hits for his ongoing tour.

In a striking move, Diljit offered to support government efforts by modifying his song themes at future events, emphasizing his status as a teetotaler. The artist, alongside celebrity guest Kartik Aaryan, shared the stage in Hyderabad, continuing his tour until its conclusion in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)