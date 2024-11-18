565: Unraveling the Conquest of Princely India

Mallika Ravikumar has penned a captivating new book, titled '565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India,' which chronicles the momentous period leading up to the formation of modern-day India. Through the dramatic tales of 14 princely states, the book reconstructs the critical historical events of 1947.

The narrative, praised by notable figures such as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and historian Rana Safvi, delves into the strategic negotiations and challenges faced during the integration process. Ravikumar's work highlights the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others in uniting over 565 princely states to form a cohesive nation.

Published by Hachette India, this thoroughly researched volume offers young and older readers a gripping account of India's unification. Priced at Rs 699, it is available in both online and offline bookstores.

