565: Unraveling the Conquest of Princely India

Mallika Ravikumar's book, '565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India,' details the integration of over 565 princely states into India post-British rule. The compelling narrative sheds light on key events and personalities involved in this critical historical saga, providing readers with insights into the formation of modern India.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:03 IST
Mallika Ravikumar has penned a captivating new book, titled '565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India,' which chronicles the momentous period leading up to the formation of modern-day India. Through the dramatic tales of 14 princely states, the book reconstructs the critical historical events of 1947.

The narrative, praised by notable figures such as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and historian Rana Safvi, delves into the strategic negotiations and challenges faced during the integration process. Ravikumar's work highlights the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others in uniting over 565 princely states to form a cohesive nation.

Published by Hachette India, this thoroughly researched volume offers young and older readers a gripping account of India's unification. Priced at Rs 699, it is available in both online and offline bookstores.

