Celebrating 30 Years of 'Karan Arjun': A Timeless Tale of Family, Belief, and Stardom

'Karan Arjun', a classic Bollywood film by Rakesh Roshan, marks its 30th anniversary. The film, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is a dramatic tale of reincarnation and familial bonds that has remained influential over generations. A re-release is scheduled for November 22 as a tribute to its enduring popularity.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:01 IST
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan prepares to re-release his iconic movie 'Karan Arjun' on November 22, in anticipation of its 30th anniversary in January. The film, originally released in 1995, is celebrated for its compelling narrative of reincarnation and familial loyalty.

Starring Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, 'Karan Arjun' has captured audiences across generations, thanks to its memorable dialogues and captivating storyline. Roshan reflects on the bond among the cast members during its production, which contributed to its lasting appeal.

As audiences prepare to revisit this classic, Roshan hopes the themes of faith and family still resonate today. Despite changing cinematic landscapes, 'Karan Arjun' remains a testament to the powerful storytelling of a bygone era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

