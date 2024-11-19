Sparkling Romance: Amaltas Jewels' Creative Campaign
Amaltas Jewels' #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah campaign at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert merged romance, creativity, and sustainability. By offering branded water bottles and a memorable contest, couples were encouraged to share their love stories online. The initiative aimed to strengthen Amaltas’ brand identity as compassionate and innovative leaders in the fine jewellery industry.
Amaltas Jewels launched a new creative campaign, #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah, during Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad. The initiative combined romance, creativity, and sustainability.
Couples attending the event were given branded water bottles with witty, romantic messages, inspired by Diljit’s music, and the timeless allure of diamonds. By scanning a QR code on the bottles, attendees were directed to Amaltas’ Instagram page, where they engaged with the brand.
The campaign included a contest inviting couples to share memorable moments, with a chance to win a unique proposal experience supported by Amaltas. The campaign highlighted the brand's commitment to love, elegance, and sustainable lab-grown diamonds.
