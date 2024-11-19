Hollywood Engagement: Majors and Good's Unexpected Union

In a surprising turn of events in Hollywood, actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have announced their engagement. The announcement was made at the glitzy Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, adding a new chapter to their public lives.

Good publicly displayed her engagement ring while speaking to reporters. Majors came under public scrutiny following a New York trial where he faced assault charges, ultimately being found guilty in December. Despite legal troubles, Majors avoided jail time. His legal challenges have cost him future acting roles, including a pivotal position at Marvel. Meanwhile, Good has been supportive, seen standing by him throughout his trial.

Majors and Good's engagement joins the list of high-profile unions in the film industry. Both actors boast impressive filmographies, with Majors having recently starred in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and set for the upcoming “Magazine Dreams”. Good's notable works include “Eve's Bayou” and “Roll Bounce”. Their careers continue to unfold as they step into this personal commitment together.

(With inputs from agencies.)