Left Menu

Hollywood Engagement: Majors and Good's Unexpected Union

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged, having announced it at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles. Good supported Majors during his New York trial, where he was found guilty of misdemeanour assault. Both have notable past projects with Majors having faced controversy affecting his career roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:28 IST
Hollywood Engagement: Majors and Good's Unexpected Union
Jonathan Majors Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events in Hollywood, actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have announced their engagement. The announcement was made at the glitzy Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, adding a new chapter to their public lives.

Good publicly displayed her engagement ring while speaking to reporters. Majors came under public scrutiny following a New York trial where he faced assault charges, ultimately being found guilty in December. Despite legal troubles, Majors avoided jail time. His legal challenges have cost him future acting roles, including a pivotal position at Marvel. Meanwhile, Good has been supportive, seen standing by him throughout his trial.

Majors and Good's engagement joins the list of high-profile unions in the film industry. Both actors boast impressive filmographies, with Majors having recently starred in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and set for the upcoming “Magazine Dreams”. Good's notable works include “Eve's Bayou” and “Roll Bounce”. Their careers continue to unfold as they step into this personal commitment together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024