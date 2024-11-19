Star-Studded Lineup Joins Spielberg's Original Event Film

Josh O’Connor, celebrated for his roles in 'The Crown' and feature films like 'God's Own Country,' has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's newest cinematic project.

The film already boasts a high-profile lineup including Emily Blunt, Oscar winner Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson. The project, shrouded in secrecy, has intrigued many as an 'original event film,' with its global unveiling slated for May 15, 2026, under the banners of Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment.

The screenplay, penned by David Koepp—known for collaborations on blockbuster hits like 'Jurassic Park'—is based on Spielberg's story. Following 'The Fabelmans,' Spielberg's latest promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)