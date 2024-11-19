Bihar Pushes for Classical Language Status for Maithili

The Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a request to grant 'classical language' status to Maithili.

The appeal, formally made by state Education Minister Sunil Kumar on November 18, and shared by JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on social media, emphasizes the linguistic and cultural significance of Maithili to the Mithila region and Bihar at large.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha noted that conferring this status could significantly aid in preserving and enriching Maithili, which plays a vital role in both education and administration across a vast swath of Bihar, parts of Nepal, and adjoining Jharkhand.

