Telangana Pioneers SC Categorisation, Revolutionizing Reservations in Jobs and Education

In a historic move, Telangana has become the first state in India to officially implement Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation, marking a significant shift in reservations for government jobs and education. The government order, issued on Monday, was announced by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Telangana government had previously designated a commission led by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther to study SC categorisation. The commission recommended dividing the 59 SC communities into three groups: I, II, and III, allocating 15% total reservations among them.

The implementation comes after the Supreme Court's verdicts supporting categorisation, and coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Minister Reddy noted that the government now plans to fill all state job vacancies based on these new sub-categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)