Left Menu

Telangana Pioneers SC Categorisation, Revolutionizing Reservations in Jobs and Education

Telangana has become the first state to officially implement Scheduled Castes categorisation, dividing 59 SC communities into three groups for reservations in government jobs and education. Passed with Governor's assent, this move coincides with BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary and follows Supreme Court verdicts supporting the categorisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:56 IST
Telangana Pioneers SC Categorisation, Revolutionizing Reservations in Jobs and Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Telangana has become the first state in India to officially implement Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation, marking a significant shift in reservations for government jobs and education. The government order, issued on Monday, was announced by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Telangana government had previously designated a commission led by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther to study SC categorisation. The commission recommended dividing the 59 SC communities into three groups: I, II, and III, allocating 15% total reservations among them.

The implementation comes after the Supreme Court's verdicts supporting categorisation, and coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Minister Reddy noted that the government now plans to fill all state job vacancies based on these new sub-categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025