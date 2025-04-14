Telangana Pioneers SC Categorisation, Revolutionizing Reservations in Jobs and Education
Telangana has become the first state to officially implement Scheduled Castes categorisation, dividing 59 SC communities into three groups for reservations in government jobs and education. Passed with Governor's assent, this move coincides with BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary and follows Supreme Court verdicts supporting the categorisation.
- Country:
- India
In a historic move, Telangana has become the first state in India to officially implement Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation, marking a significant shift in reservations for government jobs and education. The government order, issued on Monday, was announced by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
The Telangana government had previously designated a commission led by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther to study SC categorisation. The commission recommended dividing the 59 SC communities into three groups: I, II, and III, allocating 15% total reservations among them.
The implementation comes after the Supreme Court's verdicts supporting categorisation, and coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Minister Reddy noted that the government now plans to fill all state job vacancies based on these new sub-categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismisses Activist's Plea on Stubble Burning Control
Scrutiny of the Places of Worship Act: Supreme Court Set to Hear Critical Plea
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Education Policy: The '3Cs' Haunting Indian Education
Supreme Court Reviews Podcaster's Free Speech Amidst FIRs
Supreme Court's National Task Force Takes Charge of Student Mental Health