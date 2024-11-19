Bridging the Data Gap: Women's Role in Gems and Jewellery Industry
Smriti Irani highlights the lack of comprehensive data on women in the gems and jewellery industry, urging the sector to address this shortfall. She emphasizes the need to inform women about career opportunities in this field during a programme aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs in jewellery exports.
- Country:
- India
Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani voiced concerns on Tuesday about the shortage of detailed data regarding women's involvement in the gems and jewellery sector. She urged the industry to address this critical gap.
Irani stressed the importance of providing women with adequate information about various career opportunities within the sector. She made these comments during a programme focused on empowering women entrepreneurs in jewellery exports.
"Without sufficient data, addressing the underlying problems becomes challenging," Irani stated. She called upon the exporters' body to tackle this issue and encouraged outreach to business schools to raise awareness of opportunities for women. Meanwhile, India's gems and jewellery exports saw a 7.73% dip to USD 17.16 billion from April to October this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scams have turned into industry in Jharkhand, several youth lost lives: PM in Garhwa.
Spanish President's Bollywood Connection: A New Era for Film Industry Collaboration
$70M IFC Green Loan to Çimsa Cement for Decarbonization in Türkiye’s Cement Industry
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation
Bipartisan Pressure Mounts on Biden Administration Over China's Chip Industry