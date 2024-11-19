Left Menu

Bridging the Data Gap: Women's Role in Gems and Jewellery Industry

Smriti Irani highlights the lack of comprehensive data on women in the gems and jewellery industry, urging the sector to address this shortfall. She emphasizes the need to inform women about career opportunities in this field during a programme aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs in jewellery exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:10 IST
Bridging the Data Gap: Women's Role in Gems and Jewellery Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani voiced concerns on Tuesday about the shortage of detailed data regarding women's involvement in the gems and jewellery sector. She urged the industry to address this critical gap.

Irani stressed the importance of providing women with adequate information about various career opportunities within the sector. She made these comments during a programme focused on empowering women entrepreneurs in jewellery exports.

"Without sufficient data, addressing the underlying problems becomes challenging," Irani stated. She called upon the exporters' body to tackle this issue and encouraged outreach to business schools to raise awareness of opportunities for women. Meanwhile, India's gems and jewellery exports saw a 7.73% dip to USD 17.16 billion from April to October this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

