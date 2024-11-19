Bridging the Data Gap: Women's Role in Gems and Jewellery Industry

Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani voiced concerns on Tuesday about the shortage of detailed data regarding women's involvement in the gems and jewellery sector. She urged the industry to address this critical gap.

Irani stressed the importance of providing women with adequate information about various career opportunities within the sector. She made these comments during a programme focused on empowering women entrepreneurs in jewellery exports.

"Without sufficient data, addressing the underlying problems becomes challenging," Irani stated. She called upon the exporters' body to tackle this issue and encouraged outreach to business schools to raise awareness of opportunities for women. Meanwhile, India's gems and jewellery exports saw a 7.73% dip to USD 17.16 billion from April to October this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)