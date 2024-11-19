Assam Government Renames Karimganj District to Sribhumi

In a decisive move, the Assam government announced the renaming of Karimganj district to Sribhumi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the decision was reached during a state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

The district's new name pays homage to a historical reference by the illustrious poet Rabindranath Tagore, who called the modern-day Karimganj "Sribhumi," or the land of Maa Lakshmi, over a century ago. The decision is seen as a step towards preserving cultural heritage and meeting long-standing local demands.

The renaming is expected to resonate with the inhabitants' expectations and aspirations, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region. The state government anticipates the move will foster a renewed sense of identity and pride among the residents.

