Karimganj Becomes Sribhumi: A New Era for Assam
Assam's government has decided to rename Karimganj district to Sribhumi, reflecting the cultural heritage described by Rabindranath Tagore. This change aims to meet the aspirations of local people. The state is actively updating names without historical ties and is preparing for future developments with an investment summit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Assam government has announced the renaming of Karimganj district in the Barak Valley to Sribhumi, as stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
This decision aligns with Rabindranath Tagore's historical reference to the area. It reflects the local population's expectations, said the Chief Minister at a press briefing.
The state cabinet also proposed organizing an investment and infrastructure summit in February 2025, with plans to engage investors through roadshows globally, Sarma added.
