Karimganj Becomes Sribhumi: A New Era for Assam

The Assam government has announced the renaming of Karimganj district in the Barak Valley to Sribhumi, as stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This decision aligns with Rabindranath Tagore's historical reference to the area. It reflects the local population's expectations, said the Chief Minister at a press briefing.

The state cabinet also proposed organizing an investment and infrastructure summit in February 2025, with plans to engage investors through roadshows globally, Sarma added.

(With inputs from agencies.)